A Fairfax County School Board member was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday on a stack of pornographic LGBTQIA2S books, many of which have been removed from schools for being sexually explicit and inappropriate for children.

The Virginia school board member, Karl Frisch, was reportedly sworn in on The Perks of Being a Wallflower, All Boys Aren’t Blue, Gender Queer, Lawn Boy, and Flamer.

“All Boys Aren’t Blue describes graphic sexual encounters involving boys, and Flamer contains sexual interactions. Gender Queer contains images of a boy performing fellatio on another man, as well as images of a boy masturbating,” The Daily Caller Foundation pointed out.”The images are so graphic that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had his live news feed cut after showing the images during a press conference in March.”

Frisch was first elected in 2019 and is vice chair and Providence District representative of the Fairfax County Public School Board, according to district’s website.

“[H]e ultimately garnered more votes than any candidate for School Board in Providence District history, becoming the first openly LGBTQIA+ person elected to local office in Fairfax County,” his bio continues.

The "banned books" that Fairfax County School Board member @KarlFrisch was sworn in on yesterday (photo credit: Mike Beaty) https://t.co/0XbEm4cG1u pic.twitter.com/i9eDSiTdUC — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) December 14, 2023

After his swearing in, Frisch said, “Fairfax County residents want safe and inclusive schools with exceptional, well-compensated educators and equitable access to the rigorous academic and enrichment opportunities every student needs to succeed.”

“I am grateful for the trust Providence District families have placed in me, and with tonight’s Oath, I commit to standing strong for these values and advancing these priorities with my new and returning colleagues,” he added.

Four of the five books Frisch reportedly swore into office on are in the top five most banned books list by the American Library Association, which is run by a self-professed “Marxist lesbian.”

Frisch did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.