Oakland Menorah Vandalized; Jews Rally in Response

A menorah set up for Hanukkah at Oakland’s Lake Merritt, in the heart of the city, was vandalized early Wednesday, leading to condemnation by local officials — and a motor rally around the lake Wednesday night by Jews with menorahs on their cars.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, who had participated in a menorah-lighting ceremony at the site just days before, issued a statement blasting the “desecration and act of vandalism,” which appeared to be a blatant act of antisemitism.

Police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime. The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Oakland police have launched a hate crime investigation into the toppling of a menorah at Lake Merritt — an act of vandalism that stunned residents and drew swift condemnation from elected officials.

… Pieces of the heavy steel candelabra lay strewn on the sidewalk near 12th Street and Lake Merritt Boulevard on Wednesday morning. Video footage distributed by Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council, showed scattered debris and profanity-laced graffiti on an empty cement podium.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

By Wednesday evening, the local Jewish community was out in force at Lake Merritt in a show of defiance, with a parade of cars circling the lake — many with illuminated menorahs on the roofs of their cars.

Recently, the Oakland City Council voted unanimously to back a ceasefire in Gaza, and rejected an amendment condemning Hamas.

