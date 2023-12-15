Officials with Prince George’s County, Maryland, a sanctuary jurisdiction, freed from prison an illegal alien MS-13 Gang member who had been convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Already, former President Barack Obama’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had released the 26-year-old gang member into the United States via the southern border after he arrived as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC).

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, the gang member arrived at the border in April 2014 as a UAC and was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge. The gang member was quickly transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, where he was released as a UAC and sent to live with his father in Hyattsville, Maryland.

A little more than a year after arriving in Hyattsville, the gang member was arrested by the Prince George’s County Police Department for second-degree assault. The following year, a federal immigration judge closed his immigration proceedings.

In August 2016, the gang member was again arrested in Prince George’s County and charged with concealing a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest. He was convicted two months later of resisting arrest and sentenced to 30 days in prison.

Weeks after being released from prison, the gang member was arrested in Prince George’s County for first-degree murder, second-degree assault, second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit assault, having a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure, having a handgun on his person, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

That is when ICE agents lodged a detainer on the gang member, requesting custody of him before he was released from jail at any time.

Two years later, the gang member was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and given a 10-year prison sentence. The court, though, suspended all but about two years of his sentence and dismissed the remaining charges against him.

After serving only about a month of his prison sentence, officials with Prince George’s County released the gang member back into the community — ignoring the ICE detainer lodged against him and thus shielding him from deportation.

On Dec. 12 of this year, ICE agents were able to locate the gang member in Hyattsville and arrested him, where he will remain in federal custody pending deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.