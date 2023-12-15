Nolte: Hunter Biden’s Dad’s Approval Rating Plunges to 33%

Hunter Biden’s father, His Fraudulency Joe Biden, saw his job approval rating crash to a devastating 33 percent in the latest Pew Research Poll.

Pew Research, a left-wing outlet, showed Slow Joe at 35 percent approval in June, with 62 percent disapproval. Thursday’s dive to 33 percent is the lowest of Biden’s presidency. Biden’s current disapproval rating of 64 percent — nearly two-thirds of the country — is the highest on record in this particular poll.

Hunter’s Dad’s “rating is particularly down among Democrats and Democratic leaners over this year,” writes Pew. “While 61% of Democrats approve of his job performance, that reflects a 9-point drop since January.”

Only 33 percent of Independent voters approve of China Joe.

Young people disapprove of Biden more than any other age group. Eighteen to 29-year-olds disapprove at 68 percent, while 64 percent of 30 to 49-year-olds say the same.

Among black Americans, only 52 percent approve of the job President N-Word User is doing. That might sound good, but it’s not. That number should be in the eighties. Hispanics disapprove of Joe “Drag Queens Are Good for Kids” Biden at a rate of 63 percent, with only 33 percent approving. He’s upside-down, with Asians 37 to 60 percent. These are all groups Biden won (allegedly) by comfortable margins in 2020.

In the ongoing Republican primary, former President Donald Trump is sitting pretty. A whopping 71 percent of Republicans said they would be satisfied if Trump were the nominee. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) comes in second with 64 percent. Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-Establishment) is under 50 percent with just 48 percent. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy earns 36 percent. Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-MSM Toady) sits at a pathetic 14 percent.

In the RealClearPolitics poll of average polls, Biden sits with just 39.8 percent national approval and 56.6 percent disapproval. Biden’s all-time low in this particular poll is 36.8 percent. His all-time high of 57.5 percent is less than one point from where he sits now.

Biden (along with America) is a victim of his own terrible governing. He spent us into despairing inflation. He refuses to amp up oil drilling and refining, which would help tame inflation. He’s opened our border to third-world freeloaders who are bankrupting and destroying Democrat-run cities. The world is on fire. He’s allegedly (the lawyers make me say that) involved in a web of breathtaking corruption involving his whoremonger son, Hunter, who is running around defying congressional subpoenas.

In their upcoming 2024 rematch, Trump currently leads Hunter’s Dad by 3.2 points in the RealClearPolitics average poll of national polls. During the 2020 election, Trump not only never led in this poll, he never came within four points of Biden.

Biden’s approval rating will improve as we get closer to 2024 Election Day and Democrats come home. Trump’s numbers will also suffer as he becomes more prominent in the news cycle. But I can’t think of a sitting president in this much trouble less than a year before Election Day who won reelection.

