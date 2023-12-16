The entire House Republican conference voting in favor of opening a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden will help the case in court, Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

The House formally voted to formalize an impeachment inquiry into Biden on Wednesday in a vote that was 221 to 212. In other words, this was a unanimous vote, as Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who previously hinted that he would oppose the effort, voted alongside his GOP colleagues, as Breitbart News detailed.

“I think you hit on something really important: that every single Republican voted to do this,” Jordan said. “I think that is huge because the conventional wisdom was, ‘Oh, they don’t have to vote, and if they do, they’re going to be some Republicans [who] voted,’ but every single Republican voted for it.”

LISTEN:

“This is a power that resides solely under our constitution with the House of Representatives, and when the full House goes on record, and a majority of the House of Representatives says we are now in a formal phase of our oversight duty and impeachment inquiry, I think that’s significant, and it’s going to help us in court,” Jordan said, adding that he believes that the unanimous decision will also help get witnesses in as well as additional documents.

“So that’s why it’s significant. And I think it was a pretty important day, and we’ll continue to do our work, and then at some point, we’re going to make a decision on whether we actually think Articles of Impeachment are warranted,” he added.

