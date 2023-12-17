Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, and Benjamin Netanyahu Most Favorable in U.S.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., entrepreneur Elon Musk, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have the highest net favorability of any public figures in the United States, according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll.

The poll, conducted among over 2,000 registered American voters from December 13 to 14, has gained attention for revealing the radical attitudes of young people toward Israel and Jews. A slender majority of those 18-24 said that Israel should be destroyed.

However, there are other interesting results in the survey, including the favorability of various politicians and public figures.

President Joe Biden has net negative favorability, at -10% (43% favorable, 53% unfavorable).

Republican challenger Donald Trump is marginally positive, with net positive favorability of 1% (49% favorable, 48% unfavorable). That is ahead of one of his rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), at net negative favorability of -1%; however, it is behind former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (net positive 9%) and even with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (net positive 1%).

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has net positive favorability of 18% (49% positive, 31% negative). Elon Musk has net favorability of 12% (49% positive, 37% negative). Netanyahu — who is deeply underwater in his own country — is at 10% positive (36% positive, 26% negative).

Israelis are often puzzled by Netanyahu’s popularity in the United States; likewise, Joe Biden enjoys highly favorable ratings in Israel. The answer may simply be that Americans and Israelis like one another and therefore like each other’s elected leaders.

