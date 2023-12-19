Poll: Majority of Democrats Want Joe Biden’s DOJ to Prosecute Hunter for Defying Subpoena

A majority of Democrat voters believe President Joe Biden’s Justice Department should prosecute Hunter Biden after he failed to comply with a subpoenaed door deposition, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll reveals.
If lawmakers hold Hunter in contempt of Congress, upon DOJ prosecution and conviction, Hunter’s punishment could be up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment.
Democrats, along with independents, support prosecuting Hunter Biden if held in contempt:
- Democrats: 54 percent support
- Republicans: 89 percent support
- Independents: 72 percent support
- 71 percent support prosecution
- 29 percent oppose prosecution
The poll surveyed 1,500 Americans from December 9-12 with a 3 point margin of error.
House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) initiated contempt of Congress proceedings against Hunter after he failed to appear for a subpoenaed closed-door deposition on Wednesday.
- A deposition is a standard procedure used by congressional investigators. Democrats used depositions in their investigations regularly, including the Adam Schiff (D-CA) impeachment inquiry and the partisan January 6 Committee.
- House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) emphasized the importance of standard, closed-door depositions.
“We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden,” Comer and Jordan wrote. “As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead where he said his father, Joe Biden was not financially involved in his family’s business dealings.”
House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022 as other legal proceedings against the president’s son roll on.
They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden.
They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of the president’s grandchildren.
More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here.
