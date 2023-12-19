Poll: Majority of Democrats Want Joe Biden’s DOJ to Prosecute Hunter for Defying Subpoena

A majority of Democrat voters believe President Joe Biden’s Justice Department should prosecute Hunter Biden after he failed to comply with a subpoenaed door deposition, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll reveals.

If lawmakers hold Hunter in contempt of Congress, upon DOJ prosecution and conviction, Hunter’s punishment could be up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment.

Democrats, along with independents, support prosecuting Hunter Biden if held in contempt:

Democrats: 54 percent support

Republicans: 89 percent support

Independents: 72 percent support

A vast majority of voters said Joe Biden’s DOJ should prosecute Hunter for not appearing: