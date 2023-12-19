VP Kamala Harris Ready to Hit the Road and Tout Abortion Agenda

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a nationwide series of events touting the Democrat abortion agenda as the party tries to rally voters to deliver President Joe Biden a second term and regain full control of Congress.

AP reports her first event is scheduled for Wisconsin on Jan. 22, which would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in 2022, holding in the Dobbs case the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The decision has been a point of political reference for her ever since.

Kamala Harris omitted the right to “life” when quoting from the Declaration of Independence during her pro-abortion remarks on the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case. https://t.co/gCD6BXZagc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 23, 2023

“I will continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms while bringing together those throughout America who agree that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body — not the government,” Harris said in a statement as she previewed her national tour.

Wisconsin is a critical battleground state where access to abortion has seesawed since the Supreme Court decision.

Other dates and locations for Harris’ tour have not yet been announced as she plans to inject herself into the political narrative running up to the 2024 election.

Harris has consistently led the charge for the White House on abortion, holding more than 50 events in at least 16 states with lawmakers, attorneys general, activists and healthcare providers.

The issue was a focus for her recent college tour when she visited campuses to speak to students, as Breitbart News reported.