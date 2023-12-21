Crime-stricken City of Long Beach Declares Support for Ceasefire in Gaza

The City of Long Beach, California, which is suffering a surge of crime and a rise in homelessness, approved a proclamation Tuesday supporting a ceasefire in Gaza, which would leave the terrorist Hamas group armed and in charge of the territory.

Long Beach, the most important port city in the United States, is suffering a crime wave and saw homelessness rise (again) this year. But a packed city council meeting on Tuesday evening saw a six-hour discussion of a ceasefire — often by the ill-informed.

Pro-Israel blogger Yael Bar-Tur satirized the meeting:

Breaking news: The IDF has decided to stop it’s fight against Hamas, because the city of Long Beach CA, where crime and homelesness have been rising at staggering rates, decided after a 6 hour meeting to vote for a ceasefire. There are many reasons to support this ceasefire,… pic.twitter.com/yOkEDWQCXH — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) December 21, 2023

NBC Los Angeles reported:

The council voted 5-2 in favor of the proclamation following a nearly 3 1/2-hour public comment period where almost 200 people addressed the council, according to the Press-Telegram. Council members Kristina Duggan and Daryl Supernaw voted no. “I wasn’t elected to weigh in on foreign affairs,” Duggan told the Press-Telegram, adding that she opposed the “scorched-Earth advocacy” of some of the proclamation’s supporters. “We shouldn’t be spending time and resources on it. We should be focusing on things within our control.”

The proclamation mentioned Hamas, but failed to condemn Hamas terror, only saying that its “attacks on Israel” should stop.

