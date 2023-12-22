President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline at the United States-Mexico border has released a foreign population into American communities larger than Las Vegas, Nevada’s, population in less than a year.

On Friday, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released illegal immigration figures for November. The data shows that since the start of the year, more than 670,000 foreign nationals have been released into the U.S. interior through the administration’s parole pipeline.

The parole pipeline is made up of so-called “humanitarian parole” that Biden’s DHS offers to Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans as well as the “CBP One” migrant mobile app whereby foreign nationals in Mexico can schedule appointments at the border for release into the U.S. interior.

From January through November, nearly 300,000 foreign nationals have arrived in the U.S. via Biden’s humanitarian parole program.

Meanwhile, the migrant mobile app has freed more than 373,000 foreign nationals into American communities over the same period.

The figures indicate that Biden’s parole pipeline, which makes up only a portion of his administration’s expansive catch and release network, has released more foreign nationals into the U.S. interior than residents who live in Wyoming and Vermont.

DHS officials privately told Congress this month that the Biden administration is releasing about 5,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior every day. That figure suggests that Biden is releasing about 150,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities every month and about two million annually.

