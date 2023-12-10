Report: 5,000 Illegal Migrants Are Released into the U.S. Daily, Biden Admin Privately Tells Congress

Biden administration officials have privately told lawmakers that an average of 5,000 illegal migrants are released into the U.S. each day, and more than 670,000 evaded Border Patrol in fiscal year 2023, Fox News reported Saturday.

Fox News exposed that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials told the Arizona congressional delegation, House and Senate Judiciary committees and the House and Senate Homeland Security committees that there were approximately 670,000 known “gotaways” at the border in FY2023.

Sources told the outlet that the group of lawmakers were also told about 5,000 illegals are released into the country every day to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that assist them with getting to their destinations.

Over the course of a year at that same rate, 1.8 million illegal migrants would be released into the U.S.

The record for daily Border Patrol migrant encounters was broken this week with over 12,000 in a single day.

“That comes after a record-setting 2.4 million encounters in FY23 and an all-time monthly high of over 260,000 in September. Officials said that there have been over 440,000 encounters since Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year began,” Fox reported.

The report also revealed that “an average of 1,600 migrants are being processed and released via the use of humanitarian parole each day under the CBP One app” at ports of entry.

The migrants include people from more than 150 countries, lawmakers were told.

When DHS officials were asked what the federal government is doing to collaborate with Mexico to the flow of migrants to the southern border, one said they have stressed the “safety and security of noncitizens” is a major concern because they are being “unsafe” while riding trains illegally.

They offered “no details” on stopping migrants from getting on trains in the first place, sources said.