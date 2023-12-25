Two GOP members of Congress received nasty gifts on Christmas when pranksters swatted their homes.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Brandon Williams (R-NY) stated in separate social media posts that they were victims of swatting incidents on Monday. Both said the pranksters targeted their homes.

Swatting is the act of making a false call to emergency services with the goal of sending law enforcement or first responders to someone’s home. The prank qualifies as a criminal offense in many cities and states.

Greene has been a repeated victim of swatting during her Congressional career as the establishment news media continue to stoke left-wing vitriol against her, especially regarding her opposition to transgender medical procedures for children.

She thanked local law enforcement for handling the latest incident.

I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023

A spokesperson for the Rome, George, police confirmed to the Messenger that multiple calls were received claiming there was a need for emergency assistance at the Greene residence on Monday.

As Breitbart News reported, Greene was the victim of swatting as recently as July when an unidentified individual called the city of Rome through an unknown number that was rerouted to 911. The caller falsely claimed to the dispatcher that he had “just ‘killed his mother’” at Greene’s address.

In 2022, Greene was swatted by an individual who claimed to have been upset over Greene’s stance on the transgender debate.

Williams also stated that his home was swatted on Christmas afternoon.

Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/uQ2xkzLVJ6 — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) December 25, 2023

Williams has also opposed the aggressive encroachment of transgender ideology. The Congressman has voted to prevent male-to-female transgender individuals from competing in girls’ sports in high school and college.

