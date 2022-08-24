Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces She Was ‘Swatted’ in Middle of Night

Kristina Wong

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Wednesday morning on her social media accounts that she had been “swatted” and more details were to come.

“Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come,” she wrote on her various social media accounts.

Greene has not yet specified who “swatted” her or what the reason was, but she retweeted various responses on Twitter expressing outrage.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

