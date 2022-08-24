Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Wednesday morning on her social media accounts that she had been “swatted” and more details were to come.

“Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come,” she wrote on her various social media accounts.

Greene has not yet specified who “swatted” her or what the reason was, but she retweeted various responses on Twitter expressing outrage.

Whoever did this to @RepMTG needs to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. This is horrific & incredibly dangerous! https://t.co/dFYJzEnp5H — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) August 24, 2022

Very thankful for the local law enforcement there in Rome. Whoever did this will face the consequences of the full extent of the law. https://t.co/t1UOVML2vm — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) August 24, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.