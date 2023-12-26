Kamala Harris Accused of Posting Fake ‘Christmas’ Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Day posted a seemingly down-to-earth photo of her and husband Doug Emhoff preparing a festive dinner in their kitchen.

“Merry Christmas to all. May your day be filled with love, family, and good food. P.S. We are making Christmas beef Wellington,” the post said, which appeared on her personal account.

The photo was posted about 1:30 p.m. EST, when many families were making Christmas dinner.

However, a digital clock in the background of the photo said it was around 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

You took this photo yesterday tho pic.twitter.com/DQhzSETudz — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 25, 2023

Critics of Harris mocked her for posting a “fake” Christmas photo, while defenders of Harris argued they were preparing it the day before.

The “Christmas” photo came after she had posted an earlier photo on Christmas Eve, but did not use the word “Christmas.”

“Wishing everyone a happy holiday season,” she posted from her official account.

Wishing everyone a happy holiday season. pic.twitter.com/iE7UDDLlV6 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 25, 2023

Some X users noted that the alt text describing the photo said: “Second Gentleman Emhoff and Vice President Harris pose for a picture in front of their Christmas tree.”

