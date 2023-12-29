Bernie Sanders Contracts Coronavirus: ‘I Am Glad’ to Be Fully Vaccinated

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has contracted the coronavirus but is “glad” to be fully up-to-date with his vaccinations, he announced Thursday.

“I have tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are minimal, and I will continue to work from home in Vermont while isolating in accordance with CDC guidance,” Sanders announced before adding, “I am glad to be fully up to date with the vaccine”:

I have tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are minimal and I will continue to work from home in Vermont while isolating in accordance with CDC guidance. I am glad to be fully up to date with the vaccine. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 28, 2023

Sanders, 82, is far from the only high-profile politician to contract the virus despite being vaccinated. President Joe Biden, who attempted to force millions of Americans to get the jab or face losing their jobs via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), has contracted it more than once despite being vaccinated and boosted.

Ironically, Biden, now 81, first contracted the virus one year from the day that he falsely claimed, “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” He made that particular remark during a CNN town hall event in July 2021.

He said:

But again, one last thing. I — we don’t talk enough to you about this, I don’t think. One last thing that’s really important is: We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.

Months after the CNN town hall, Biden spread more coronavirus misinformation, asserting that vaccinated individuals do not transmit the respiratory virus — another blatant falsehood.

“Everybody talks about freedom about not to have a shot or have a test,” Biden said. “Well, guess what? How about patriotism? How about you make sure you’re vaccinated so you do not spread the disease to anybody else? What about that? What’s the big deal?”

Biden also blamed unvaccinated individuals for spreading the illness. Notably, first lady Jill Biden, who is vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for the virus for the second time in September.

According to an October report, just three percent of Americans received their annual coronavirus shot.

