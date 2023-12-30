Maine’s head election official is in hot water after deciding to bar former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot.

The Associated Press (AP) reported Friday that at least one Republican lawmaker has promised to move toward impeachment against Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

According to Breitbart News, she apparently does not possess a law degree and has also substituted YouTube videos for due process.

The recent AP article continued:

Bellows said Friday that she had no comment on the impeachment effort, but said she was duty-bound by state law to make a determination on three challenges brought by registered Maine voters. She reiterated that she suspended her decision pending an anticipated appeal by Trump in Superior Court. “Under Maine law, I have not only the authority but the obligation to act,” she said. “I will follow the Constitution and the rule of law as directed by the courts,” she added.

On Thursday, Bellows determined that Trump was ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot, Breitbart News reported.

Republicans were outraged at Bellows’ move to disqualify Trump. However, the decision will not advance until the United States Supreme Court rules on the issue, the outlet said Friday:

Notably, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a similar ruling that Trump’s legal team and the Colorado Republican Party are challenging in separate petitions to the U.S. Supreme Court. The order has been stayed, and Trump’s name will remain on the ballot in Colorado pending the high court’s decision on the matter. Republicans and Trump allies were highly critical of the Bellows ruling after it came down Thursday, with many suggesting the decision is an attack on the American democratic system.

WMTW reported Wednesday that the former president’s legal team was urging Bellows to remove herself from the ballot case:

“We shouldn’t have a state election official or a court prohibiting people from being able to vote and exercise their political preferences,” Trump lawyer Scott Gessler told the outlet.