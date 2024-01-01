Donald Trump: 2024 Will Be a ‘Historic One’

Former President Donald Trump rang in the new year with a short message on social media Monday, predicting that 2024 will be a “historic” year as he hopes to seal the Republican nomination and defeat the Democrat, likely President Biden, at the end of the year.

“Happy New Year. It will be a historic one. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on January 1:

Trump’s brief statement follows the party he threw at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday night, as various videos on social media show. Rapper Vanilla Ice, who recently purchased two homes on Rattlesnake Island on Florida’s northeast coast, performed to the enthusiastic crowd at the New Year’s Eve bash. And yes, it appears he performed his famed song, “Ice, Ice Baby.”

Trump is ringing in the New Year jamming out with Vanilla Ice at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/XHePzWAt7n — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 1, 2024

Vanilla Ice Performed His Hit Song at Mar-a-Lago last night pic.twitter.com/cyERxFM4sS — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) January 1, 2024

Trump, wearing a suit with a bowtie, also addressed his guests and immediately put countless rumors to rest, explaining that former first lady Melania Trump was not there because she is still tending to her very ill mother, who is in the hospital.

“Hopefully she’ll be recovering,” Trump said, explaining that he just spoke to his wife, who sent her love to everyone.

He also told the crowd that the country has “gone to hell” but assured that they are “gonna turn it around” rather quickly. He briefly previewed the upcoming Iowa caucus and said he is ready to win it a “third time.”

“My children are here. They’re all here and I just want to thank everybody. We’re going to have a great 2024,” he said, adding that they are going to Make America Great Again: