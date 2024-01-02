Ben Carson told Breitbart News that he believes Americans realize they will lose their liberties if the Department of Justice (DOJ) takes down former President Donald Trump.

“I think he will win Michigan and a lot more. Right now he’s leading in all the swing states,” Carson told Breitbart News of Trump during a recent interview at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“This is a very encouraging thing, because it shows you that the American people are not stupid. They recognize what’s going on,” Carson continued. “They realize that if the left and the enemies of Trump are able to use the justice system to neutralize him, this will not be the same country anymore.”

“It will never go back to being ‘liberty and justice for all,'” Carson affirmed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Carson said that when he was traveling the country while running for president, “One of the things that encouraged me the most was that most Americans have common sense. One of the things that discouraged me the most was that a lot of Americans don’t have courage.”

“They don’t want to be canceled, and they don’t want people to say bad things about them, so they just keep their mouths shut,” he said. “It’s time to open your mouth. That’s how we fight the narrative, all the false narratives that have been out there, because if they go unopposed, people tend to believe them.”

Carson added that he believes “there’s a significant number of people in the black community who are thinking for themselves, who are not just allowing themselves to be used.”

“Particularly, black males seem to be migrating toward Trump, because they looked at what he did when he was in [office] the last time. And it was very positive,” he said.

“He believes that a rising tide lifts all boats,” Carson added of Trump. “So he doesn’t necessarily pick this group to be the favorite over this group, but he says, ‘Lets do stuff that works for everybody,’ and I think fair-minded people appreciate that.”

