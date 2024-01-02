Former President Donald Trump endorsed Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow’s book Breaking Biden on Tuesday, hailing it a “fantastic new book.”

“A great new book on Crooked Joe Biden is just out. Entitled, BREAKING BIDEN, and written by New York Times Bestselling Author, Alex Marlow, it exposes the hidden forces and secret money machine behind Joe Biden, his family, and his administration,” the former president announced on Truth Social. “Alex knows it all, and gives it to you in this fantastic new book. Highly recommended. ON SALE NOW!!!”

Breaking Biden has been available for purchase on Amazon since October 2023.

“Over his 50-year career in Washington, Joe Biden has become known for his wild dishonesty, embarrassing policy failings, and an absolute lack of accountability, culminating in his predictably unpopular presidency,” the book description reads. “But what has not yet been revealed is the vast web of consultants, bureaucrats, corporate titans, foreign interests, and various extended family members (it’s not just Hunter!) who have achieved unfathomable wealth and power while keeping Biden in charge.”

“Now, Alex Marlow reports the findings of a shocking, in-depth investigation into the individuals and entities behind the devastating decisions that have empowered the global elite at the expense of the American public,” it adds.

Breaking Biden has received praise from Peter Schweizer, Larry Kudlow, Dennis Prager, Maria Bartiromo, Michael Savage, Mike Huckabee, and Mark Levin.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude tonight. I truly believe that if every American reads BREAKING BIDEN, we can save this country. To have the endorsement of President Trump is a massive validation of years of effort by me and my small team of researchers. Thank you to all of you who have supported me and my efforts to expose the bad guys,” said Alex Marlow.