Club for Growth Endorses ‘Principled Constitutional Conservative’ Bernie Moreno for Ohio Senate

The Club for Growth on Wednesday endorsed Ohio businessman and Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno.

“Bernie Moreno is a principled constitutional conservative with a firsthand understanding of the damage Bidenomics has inflicted on the economy and families across Ohio and the country,” Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a written statement.

“His perspective will be a welcome addition to the United States Senate, and we look forward to doing whatever it takes to ensure he wins the race.”

The Club for Growth noted in its release that Moreno is a strong advocate for cryptocurrencies and limited government, which could make him a strong candidate against Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), a noted anti-crypto candidate.

The Club’s endorsement of Moreno serves as a blow to the other candidates in the race to vie against Brown, which includes Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

Trump endorsed Moreno in December, which LaRose and Dolan were hoping to receive:

Remember, we need a successful political outsider like Bernie to defeat Liberal career politician, Sherrod Brown, who has so poorly represented Ohio, and pretends that he’s all for the Policies of your Favorite President, Donald J. Trump, but then gets to the Senate and votes 100% for the horrendous Policies of Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the History of our Country. Don’t be fooled by Sherrod Brown. He is a Radical Left Liberal who will always let you down. He does not stand for Ohio Values, and never will. Bernie Moreno, on the other hand, will ALWAYS put America First.

“It’s time for the entire Republican Party to UNITE around Bernie’s campaign for Senate, so that we can have a BIG victory in what will be the most important Election in American History,” he added.

Politico, which first reported the news, noted that the influential Club for Growth usually does not endorse unless its super PAC plans to spend this cycle.

The Club said in its release that 75 percent of its endorsed candidates won their respective races.