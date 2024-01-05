Left-wing fascists in Illinois and Massachusetts filed petitions to have former President Donald Trump removed from the 2024 ballot.

“Groups of voters from Illinois and Massachusetts on Thursday filed motions to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot,” reports the far-left CNN, “adding to the list of states where the former president faces a challenge to his candidacy under the 14th Amendment’s so-called insurrectionist ban.”

My favorite part of the CNNLOL report is this: “The party affiliation of the voters, if any, was not listed.”

Except:

In Illinois, the challenge filed in conjunction with the liberal advocacy group Free Speech For People[.] … The same advocacy group on Thursday filed a challenge to Trump’s eligibility to appear on Massachusetts ballots for both the primary and general presidential elections in the state.

Yeah, well, there is nothing “liberal” about removing the choice of the voters when the candidate has been convicted of nothing. Forget the fact the charges themselves are a joke. Trump is innocent until proven guilty. That’s how America is supposed to work.

The rationale from these so-called “liberals” only proves they are, in fact, fascists:

The petition adds that Trump “has never expressed regret that his supporters violently attacked the U.S. Capitol” and threatened lawmakers inside, and that “Trump has not apologized to anyone, either on his own behalf or on behalf of his supporters, for the January 6 attack.”

This incessant whining about the mostly peaceful January 6 protest against voter fraud is straight-up pathetic, as well as desperate.

Not that any of that is accurate, but on what planet is not expressing regret and/or not apologizing a crime?

Already, left-wing fascists in Colorado and Maine have removed Trump from their respective ballots. Fascists in Oregon are in the process of doing the same.

Fascist attempts in Minnesota and Michigan failed after a judicial review.

This is who Democrats are, and when they show us who they are, we must believe them…

These are the same Democrats who started a Civil War instead of freeing their slaves. These are the same Democrats who applauded, defended, and encouraged the George Floyd Riots of 2020, who seek to appease trans loons through the permanent mutilation of your children, who support grooming and “queering” elementary school kids, and who have flooded the country with millions of unvetted illegal aliens to replace the Americans who refuse to vote Democrat.

And now, after four years of lecturing us about “democracy,” here the fascists are going full-banana republic using the “legal system” to remove the choice 74.2 million Americans made in 2020.

Oh, and while Democrats and their corporate media allies target our kids for destruction, gin up horrific riots, bury us in unvetted illegals, and abuse the legal system to manufacture crimes that disenfranchise 72.4 million Americans, they also want to disarm us.

This is not a drill, y’all.

