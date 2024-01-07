Illegal aliens arriving at United States borders have less than a five percent chance of being deported under President Joe Biden, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data reveals.

Figures detailed in ICE’s Fiscal Year 2023 report show that illegal aliens arriving under the Biden administration have a very small chance of being promptly deported from the U.S.

In Fiscal Year 2023, more than 3.2 million illegal aliens were encountered at the nation’s borders while just 142,580 illegal aliens were deported by ICE agents over the same period. In practice, illegal aliens who arrived in the U.S. last year had just a 4.4 percent chance of being deported within the year.

Lora Ries, the director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at the Heritage Foundation, refuted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s recent claim that the agency has deported a “record number of individuals” arriving at U.S. borders.

“Alejandro Mayorkas can’t play it both ways,” Ries told Breitbart News. “He’s already publicly admitted that they’ve released at least 70 percent of the 10+ million illegal aliens encountered by Customs and Border Protection in the past three years.”

“He can’t then go portray himself as a secretary of immigration enforcement based on deportations, especially when you examine the numbers to scale,” Ries said. “The American people stopped believing his lies long ago.”

Similarly, as Breitbart News reported, few illegal aliens are being deported from the U.S. interior. These deportations are known as “interior removals” as they involve illegal aliens who are living across American communities and exclude those who have recently arrived at U.S. borders.

In Fiscal Year 2023, ICE agents deported fewer than 4,000 illegal aliens a month from the U.S. interior. Compare that figure to former President Donald Trump’s first three years in office when ICE agents deported, on average, 7,000 illegal aliens a month from the U.S. interior.

Also, illegal aliens had a far higher chance of being deported under Trump as his DHS removed 23 to 28 percent of annual illegal alien encounters from the U.S.

“President Trump stood for American sovereignty and proudly enforced our laws,” RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), told Breitbart News.

“A country that doesn’t properly deport illegal aliens is no country at all,” Hauman said. “Joe Biden is derelict in his duties as president.”

