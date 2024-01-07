A Houston, Texas, father shot his daughter’s stepfather three times Friday around 8:30 p.m. after the stepfather was accused of sexually assaulting the daughter.

Click2Houston reported the girl wrote her mother a note in which she indicated her 30-year-old stepfather had allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The father came to the mother’s house to ascertain what was happening, at which time “the daughter and the mother then stepped outside.” Shots rang out as the two stood outside. The father shot the stepfather three times.

KHOU noted the father shot the stepfather “once in the stomach and twice in the legs.”

The father remained on scene and waited for officers to arrive, and cooperated with them thereafter.

