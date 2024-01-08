DHS Chief Mayorkas’s Border Fix: Bus More Illegal Aliens into U.S. Towns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is lobbying Congress to allocate billions to bus more border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States.

During a press conference near the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday, Mayorkas went on defense and accused critics of lying about his record as DHS secretary under President Joe Biden.

“Some have accused DHS of not enforcing our nation’s laws. This could not be further from the truth,” Mayorkas said.

At Mayorkas’s direction, DHS has overseen year-after-year record-breaking levels of illegal immigration. In fiscal year 2023, more than 3.2 million illegal aliens were encountered at the nation’s borders, nearly 2.5 million of which arrived at the southern border.

Mayorkas, though, urged Congress to pass Biden’s supplemental budget request that the White House issued in October 2023, which would have billions more in American taxpayer dollars going toward apprehending, detaining, and then releasing millions of illegal aliens into U.S. communities.

“We need Congress to provide the supplemental funding that President Biden requested months ago,” Mayorkas said:

We need more Border Patrol agents and more case processors so that the agents can be out in the field doing the heroic work that is their fundamental mission. We need more officers so that migration surges do not force mitigation measures of last resort, like bridge closures. We need more asylum officers and immigration judges so that we can resolve asylum claims quickly — granting relief when it is warranted, removing migrants when it is not, and reducing the three-million-case immigration court backlog that has been growing for years and years. [Emphasis added] We need more technology to combat the smuggling of fentanyl through our ports of entry, and more facilities to process and detain migrants during immigration enforcement proceedings. We need more transportation funding to facilitate an increase in removal flights, and more resources for detention beds and Alternatives to Detention, and to bolster our Family Expedited Removal Management, or FERM, process. [Emphasis added]

The rate at which Mayorkas’s DHS is releasing border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior is already historically unprecedented. As Breitbart News reported, those arriving at the southern border have less than a five percent chance of being deported from the U.S. within the same year.

Meanwhile, Fox News’s Bill Melugin reports that Mayorkas privately admitted to DHS officials that the rate at which border crossers and illegal aliens are being released into the U.S. interior exceeds 85 percent.

