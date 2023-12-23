President Joe Biden has helped break records this year at the United States-Mexico border. In particular, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) oversaw record illegal immigration, again, to the U.S. in 2023.

1. 5,000 Illegal Aliens Released Daily

According to private testimony from DHS officials given to House and Senate committees this month, the agency is releasing about 5,000 illegal aliens every day from the border into American communities.

Put another way, Biden’s DHS is releasing about 150,000 illegal aliens into the U.S. interior every month — the equivalent of adding ten Martha’s Vineyards to the country every 30 days.

2. 670,000 “Known Got-Aways”

In fiscal year 2023, typically how the figures are tracked, the House Homeland Security Committee estimates that some 670,000 illegal aliens are known to have successfully crossed the border.

These illegal aliens are called “known got-aways” and do not include those illegal aliens who are unknown to Border Patrol. The data indicates that more known illegal alien got-aways have crossed the border this year than residents who live in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I fear the extent of the threat posed by the record-number of got-aways on [DHS] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas’ watch won’t be clear until it is too late,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), who chairs the committee, said in a statement.

3. Nearly 2.5 Million “Encounters” at Southern Border

Since Biden took office, his DHS has counted so-called “encounters” with illegal aliens at the border whereas past administrations kept track of apprehensions.

In fiscal year 2023, Border Patrol encountered nearly 2.5 million illegal aliens at the southern border alone. Nationwide, more than 3.2 million illegal aliens were encountered.

For comparison, close to four million babies are born annually in the U.S. The number of illegal aliens encountered at the nation’s borders this year, alone, is approaching that of annual U.S. births, falling short by just a few hundred thousand.

4. Over 35,000 Illegal Alien Convicts Trying to Get into U.S.

As Green’s committee notes, in fiscal year 2023, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents arrested more than 35,000 illegal aliens with criminal convictions as they attempted to make entry into the U.S.

Of those criminal illegal aliens, nearly 600 were identified as known gang members, including from the violent MS-13 Gang which operates out of El Salvador and has taken foot in states like New York, Virginia, Maryland, and California, among others.

5. 169 Illegal Aliens on “Terrorist Watch List” Captured

Perhaps most concerning to law enforcement agencies is the skyrocketing number of illegal aliens arriving at the border who are matches for those listed on the federal government’s “Terrorist Watch List.”

In fiscal year 2023, 169 illegal alien terrorists were arrested by Border Patrol attempting to cross the southern border.

“The number of individuals apprehended illegally crossing the southwest border and found to be on the terrorist watchlist has increased 2,500 percent from Fiscal Years 2017-2020 to Fiscal Year 2023. And those are only who we’ve caught,” Green said this week.

“How many others have slipped by as Border Patrol agents have increasingly been pulled off the line to process illegal aliens crossing the border?” he continued. “How many violent criminals and gang members are now at large in our communities?”

