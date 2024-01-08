Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Michigan

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the key swing state of Michigan, recent data from John Zogby Strategies shows.

The data, detailed on the January 5 podcast of the Zogby Report, found Trump leading Biden by three points in Michigan — 47 percentage points to Biden’s 44 percentage points.

While Democrats predictably side with Biden and Republicans overwhelmingly back Trump in a head-to-head matchup between the two, Trump has a double-digit lead among independents.

Among that demographic, specifically, Trump leads Biden by ten points — 44 percent support to Biden’s 34 percent support:

That is not the only survey as of late that has shown Trump leading Biden in key states such as Michigan. In December, a CNN poll showed Trump not only leading Biden in Michigan, but boasting a double-digit lead among all voters — 50 percent support to Biden’s 40 percent support.

RELATED — Trump to Auto Workers: Crooked Joe Got His “HANDS DIRTY” with Foreign Deals While YOU Paid the Price

RSBN / Rumble

That same survey found Trump leading in other key battleground states, such as Georgia, where he leads Biden by five points in a head-to-head matchup:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: CNN/SSRS MICHIGAN

Trump: 50% (+10)

Biden: 40%

—

Trump: 39% (+8)

Biden: 31%

RFK Jr: 20%

West: 6%

—

GEORGIA

Trump: 49% (+5)

Biden: 44%

—

Trump: 42% (+8)

Biden: 34%

RFK Jr: 15%

West: 6%

—

1,197 RV (MI) | 1,068 RV (GA) | 11/29-12/7 https://t.co/mUmHTAGlC8 pic.twitter.com/rrwzQc2tdT — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 11, 2023

It does not end there, either. The month prior, in November, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll showed Trump leading Biden in six swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In that particular poll, Trump and Biden tied in Michigan:

2024 GE: Bloomberg/Morning Consult GEORGIA

Trump 48% (+7)

Biden 41% ARIZONA

Trump 46% (+4)

Biden 42%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 47% (+3)

Biden 44%

.

NEVADA

Trump 46% (+3)

Biden 43%

.

WISCONSIN

Trump 47% (+1)

Biden 46%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

Trump 48% (+9)

Biden 39%

.

MICHIGAN

Biden… pic.twitter.com/BXZfA7XDdp — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 9, 2023

Trump told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that he does “hope” Biden will end up as the Democrat nominee, but he has a difficult time believing he will actually be the nominee.

“He’s a cheater. He’s a scoundrel. He’s a bad guy,” Trump told Breitbart News.

He continued:

But in his life, he’s always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, “Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.” That’s the one thing he’s been able to do. All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy.

“The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together. So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is,” Trump said. “But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee.”

RELATED — Trump: Joe Biden “MOST CORRUPT” President Ever, Guilty of “ECONOMIC TREASON and Union Destruction”

RSBN / Rumble

Trump took Michigan in 2016 by .3 percent but lost it in 2020 by 2.8 percent.