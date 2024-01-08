Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is taking heat online for criticizing “election denial” after many accused him and other Democrats of doing just that for years.

In an X post from Sunday, Jeffries declared that “election denial is a sickness that is poisoning our democracy”:

Election denial is a sickness that is poisoning our democracy. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 7, 2024

A former lawyer from central Brooklyn, Jeffries is a self-described far-left Democrat who has long denied the outcomes of the 2016 election.

According to the Republican National Committee’s research obtained by Breitbart News in 2022, he had attacked democracy more than 100 times by questioning the integrity of American elections.

It did not take long for users to note Jeffries’ “hypocrisy.”

“This you?” asked the official Libs of TikTok account, sharing a post in which Jeffries denies former President Donald Trump’s right to the presidency:

“Election fraud denial is the real sickness,” conservative influencer Rogan O’Handley said, adding, “And Truth is the cure”:

One user posted a compilation of Jeffries denying Trump’s legitimacy as president:

“Apparently, @RepJeffries doesn’t know that the internet is forever,” another user wrote:

Apparently, @RepJeffries doesn't know that the internet is forever pic.twitter.com/X2vlzAoWlu — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 7, 2024

“Well this is awkward,” another wrote:

Others pointed to numerous instances of Democrats denying election results:

Here are 24 STRAIGHT MINUTES of Democrats denying election resultspic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

“Communist Notes: The Democratic Party objected to the presidential election results in 2000, 2004, and 2016,” independent journalist Kyle Becker wrote:

Communist Notes: The Democratic Party objected to the presidential election results in 2000, 2004, and 2016. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 7, 2024

“Here’s your progressive [colleague] trying to deny certification of an election,” conservative talk host Jason Rantz wrote:

Here's your progressive colkeague trying to deny certification of an election. https://t.co/wTWkwzyDSY — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 7, 2024

Lawyer and influencer David Freiheit referenced several instances of Democrats denying election results:

“Mr Hypocrite!!” one X user commented:

Jeffries has made numerous statements denying the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency.

In 2020, Jeffries wrote that the former president “will never” be accepted “as a legitimate President.”

“Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President,” he wrote to Trump:

Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) November 24, 2020

He again wrote in 2020, “Let’s be clear donald. The only person trying to steal the election is YOU. (and your buddies in the Kremlin),” citing a false claim that Trump won the White House because of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“The more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes. America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office #RussianInterference,” he wrote in 2018:

The more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes. America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office #RussianInterference https://t.co/x3BHO5CPIm — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 16, 2018

Again in 2018, Jeffries claimed two Supreme Court seats were stolen because of Trump’s presidency, in which he nominated justices.

“LIE (more than any administration in the history of the Republic.) CHEAT (2016 election/Russian Interference). STEAL (one or two Supreme Court seats). When will Republicans put country ahead of party? #CleanUpCorruption,” he wrote:

Meet Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries — the new leader of the House Democrats. pic.twitter.com/vCh19NsLQx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2022

In 2017, he called President Trump’s election “tainted” and claimed that the “real hoax is likely your so-called election victory”:

The real hoax is likely your so-called election victory #RussianHacking https://t.co/ihBXgrFIzC — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 22, 2017

Previously, he wrote about Trump’s “rigged election.”

“Fake News + Voter Suppression + FBI Letter = Rigged Election? Who knew Donald Trump may have predicted his own #LostPopularVote presidency,” he posted in 2016:

Fake News + Voter Suppression + FBI Letter = Rigged Election? Who knew Donald Trump may have predicted his own #LostPopularVote presidency — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 19, 2016

In 2022, he accused “right-wing extremists” of “publicly plotting to steal the next Presidential election.”

Despite his relentless election denying, the establishment media seem largely disinterested.