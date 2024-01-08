Jim Jordan Endorses ‘America First Conservative’ Bernie Moreno for Senate

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday endorsed Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno, calling him a “true America First conservative.”

“Bernie is a true America First conservative, and will make us proud in the U.S. Senate,” Jordan said in a written statement. “Our country needs common sense conservative fighters now more than ever. Bernie is a political outsider who has lived the American Dream. His perspective, his grit and his conservative values will serve Ohio well in the U.S. Senate.”

Moreno has continued to rack up endorsements from leading conservatives and populists, including former President Donald Trump, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), among many others.

Moreno said in a statement that Jordan’s endorsement of his candidacy signals that many in the Buckeye State are ready to oust “career politicians” like Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

“As the next U.S. senator from Ohio, I’m excited to work closely with Rep. Jordan to always defend our conservative values and, in his immortal words, do what we said we were going to do,” Moreno explained.

He continued, “The reason that so many strong conservatives like Congressman Jordan, Sen. Vance and President Trump are uniting behind our campaign is because they know that Ohioans are sick and tired of career politician insiders like Sherrod Brown and are ready to send a political outsider to the U.S. Senate to replace him.”

Lummis said that Moreno’s “success as a businessman and deep understanding of financial technology will make him an invaluable member of the U.S. Senate, particularly in terms of combatting China and ensuring our nation’s continued role as the world’s financial leader.”

Moreno said Lummis “has been a leader in the Senate on blockchain, limited government and economic freedom.”

