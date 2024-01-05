‘Crypto Queen’ Cynthia Lummis Endorses Bernie Moreno’s Ohio Senate Bid

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), a leading advocate for digital currencies, endorsed Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno’s bid to oust the anti-crypto Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Lummis, who has often been referred to as the “crypto queen” and is a member of the Senate Banking Committee, endorsed Moreno.

She said that Moreno’s “success as a businessman and deep understanding of financial technology will make him an invaluable member of the U.S. Senate, particularly in terms of combatting China and ensuring our nation’s continued role as the world’s financial leader.”

Moreno said Lummis “has been a leader in the Senate on blockchain, limited government and economic freedom.”

“I’m excited to get to work with her, and I’m honored by her early support in this race,” he added.

The crypto world has started coalescing around Moreno’s Senate bid, as the Club for Growth PAC, which is staunchly pro-crypto has endorsed Moreno this week as well.

Crypto Freedom, a pro-Bitcoin PAC affiliated with the Club for Growth, strongly backed Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) 2022 reelection campaign.

“Bernie Moreno is a principled constitutional conservative with a firsthand understanding of the damage Bidenomics has inflicted on the economy and families across Ohio and the country,” Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a written statement.

“His perspective will be a welcome addition to the United States Senate, and we look forward to doing whatever it takes to ensure he wins the race,” McIntosh added.

Former President Donald Trump also endorsed Moreno over Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, the other Republican candidates for Senate:

Remember, we need a successful political outsider like Bernie to defeat Liberal career politician, Sherrod Brown, who has so poorly represented Ohio, and pretends that he’s all for the Policies of your Favorite President, Donald J. Trump, but then gets to the Senate and votes 100% for the horrendous Policies of Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the History of our Country. Don’t be fooled by Sherrod Brown. He is a Radical Left Liberal who will always let you down. He does not stand for Ohio Values, and never will. Bernie Moreno, on the other hand, will ALWAYS put America First.

“It’s time for the entire Republican Party to UNITE around Bernie’s campaign for Senate, so that we can have a BIG victory in what will be the most important Election in American History,” the 45th president added.

