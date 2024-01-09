A hot mic caught journalists joking about former President Donald Trump being assassinated as they waited for him to arrive at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, according to a report.

According to Mediaite, cameras were set up waiting for Trump’s arrival and caught the journalists joking about getting a good video shot of Trump but then referencing late President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. According to the outlet, the journalists said:

JOURNO 1: You know what the worst part is? Even if he has his window open and he’s hanging out of it, he will be on the other side of the street. JOURNO 2: I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot! JOURNO 1: Yeah, if he’s driving with the front window open? JOURNO 2: Yeah, or if it’s a convertible? JOURNO 1: Yeah. I wasn’t thinking about that. JOURNO 2: Yeah. Like if he just pulls up– JOURNO 1: Like JFK? JOURNO 2: (laughs) JOURNO 1: Maybe someone, just like they told JFK, “You know what you should do? You should take a convertible! It’s so nice out!”

A three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Tuesday on whether Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution on charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

