Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is “totally compromised” and “in far more criminal liability than any of the people she’s looking at,” former President Donald Trump said Tuesday after a court filing argued Willis had an “improper” relationship with a colleague working on her Trump indictment.

Trump’s comments are his first public statements on the corruption allegation against Willis, whom he believes is engaging in 2024 election interference.

A Monday court filing by Mike Roman, a political operative and a codefendant with Trump in the Georgia election case, alleged four explosive facts about Willis’s conduct while prosecuting Trump:

Nathan Wade, Willis’s lead prosecutor in the Trump case, had an “improper” relationship with Willis. Wade’s law firm used funds paid by the county to take Willis on luxury vacations by using potentially fraudulent payments. Wade was appointed without the required approval by authorities and had little to no prosecutorial experience. Wade met twice with President Joe Biden’s White House counsel before indicting Trump in August, raising questions about whether the White House coordinated prosecuting Biden’s 2024 political opponent.

Neither Willis nor Wade disputes the allegations, but a spokesperson for Willis’s office told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she would later respond in court filings.

“[T]he district attorney was totally compromised. The case has to be dropped,” Trump told reporters in Washington, DC. “They say she’s in far more criminal liability than any of the people she’s looking at.”

Trump explained the corruption allegation, as first reported by the Journal-Constitution.

“I think that when you look at what happened where they pay a lawyer with absolutely no experience $700,000 who happens to be her lover,” he said. “And it turns out that she profited tremendously in that case — it’s illegal. What she did was illegal.”

Willis indicted Trump in August on 13 charges. In total, Trump faces a maximum of 76.5 years in state prison if convicted.

Trump argues the indictment is election interference. “This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!,” he said in August.

More details about the corruption allegations are here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.