Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) endorsed Donald Trump for president Tuesday, becoming the highest ranking member of Senate Republican leadership to endorse Trump in his quest to retake the White House.

The third highest-ranking Senate Republican, Conference Chair Barrasso is the highest-ranking Senate Republican to back Trump. He joins Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee leads the candidate recruitment and campaign arm, as the only members of elected Senate leadership to endorse Trump.

Americans Can’t Afford Another 4 Years of Joe Biden. I’m endorsing Donald Trump for President. pic.twitter.com/AinWh5hoVe — John Barrasso (@barrassoforwyo) January 10, 2024

That stands in contrast to the House, where the five highest ranking members of House Republican leadership have endorsed Trump.

Trump thanked Barrasso on Truth Social.

“Thank you to the GREAT Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming for such a powerful Endorsement, delivered beautifully tonight on the Sean Hannity Show,” his post read. “To know John is to both like and respect him, a truly extraordinary man. THANK YOU JOHN!!!”

Barrasso appeared on Hannity Tuesday night, where he discussed Biden’s disastrous energy and border policies and announced his endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“If you want to get the country back on track, which is what I want to do, we need a strong Republican conservative House and Senate. And we need Donald Trump back in the White House,” he said.

A full statement from Barrasso said:

America was better off under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Working with Republicans in Congress, President Trump created the strongest economy in a generation, secured our Southern Border against a lawless drug and crime invasion, and made America an energy dominant superpower.

All of these accomplishments are in stark contrast to the high prices and low expectations of the last three years. Biden Administration policies have plunged America into decline.

President Trump and a new conservative led Senate partnership will restore American greatness. That means putting freedom ahead of government power and economic strength over government subsidies. It means putting affordable, available, reliable American energy and American energy workers back on top.

I am endorsing Donald Trump for president today because hard working Americans simply can’t afford another four years of Joe Biden.

WATCH: Donald Trump Delivers “REAL” State of the Union Address

Donald J. Trump for President 2024

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.