Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate in Iowa days ahead of the highly anticipated Iowa caucus, the latest data from Suffolk University show.

According to the survey, Trump leads the GOP primary with support from 54 percent of likely Iowa caucus goers. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in 34 points behind with 20 percent support, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls seven points behind Haley with 13 percent support.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy places fourth with six percent support, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race, with two percent support.

When Christie is not included, Trump still leads the GOP primary race with 54 percent support. However Haley sees the boost, moving up two points from 20 percent support to 22 percent support. DeSantis and Ramaswamy remain the same with 13 percent and 6 percent support, respectively:

Suffolk University poll of 500 likely Iowa GOP Caucus voters:

Trump 54

Haley 20

DeSantis 13

Ramaswamy 6

Christie 2 With Christie out of the race:

Trump 54

Haley 22

DeSantis 13

Ramaswamy 6 DeSantis is the top "second choice" (26%) and has a higher favorability than Haley, but… — David Paleologos (@davidpaleologos) January 11, 2024

📊 2024 IOWA GOP CAUCUS: Suffolk (A-) • Trump — 54% (+34)

• Haley — 20%

• DeSantis — 13%

• Ramaswamy — 6%

• Christie — 2%

—

With Christie out of the race:

• Trump — 54% (+32)

• Haley — 22%

• DeSantis — 13%

• Ramaswamy — 6%

—

Source: @davidpaleologos | 500 LV pic.twitter.com/u4dgFFEf1a — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 11, 2024

Further, the survey found Trump with a 73 percent favorable rating, while 49 percent view Haley favorably and 58 percent view DeSantis favorably.

The survey was taken January 6-10, 2024, among 500 likely Iowa Republican caucus goers. It has a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error and comes four days ahead of the Iowa caucus. All eyes are on the state, as no GOP candidate has ever won the caucus by over 12 points. But Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) is predicting a “historic” win for Trump this time around.

“His rallies are jam-packed, and there’s enthusiasm all over the state. You know, the caucuses are just over a week away, so they are not far away at all,” Bird said during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“I am predicting a historic win in the caucuses by President Trump,” she predicted. “The biggest win we’ve ever had for a Republican in the Iowa caucuses was way back in 1988, 12 points.”

“That’s a big win. I think anything over ten points is really considered a blowout. And right now, President Trump is pulling at maybe 30 points ahead. That’s just incredible. It’s unprecedented. It’s historic,” she added.

While DeSantis and Haley participated in a debate Wednesday evening ahead of the Iowa caucus, some of it was overshadowed by hot mic remarks made by Christie on his way out, who said Haley is “gonna get smoked” and described DeSantis as “petrified.”

RELATED — Awkwardddd… Haley Gives Cold Compliment to DeSantis When Asked What She Admired About Him

CNN