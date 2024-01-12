The global elites are readying their private jets for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conclave in Davos, Switzerland, with the U.S. delegation to have John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, in the lead role.

The composition of the U.S. delegation was announced by the White House via a press statement. It lists the following representatives of the Biden administration, but is not limited to:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

National security advisor Jake Sullivan

United States Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien

United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland Scott C. Miller

The release further states, “Ambassador Scott C. Miller will travel to Davos, Switzerland from January 14 to 19, 2024, to participate in the 4th National Security Advisor’s Meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula and the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

“Ambassador Miller welcomes the opportunity to advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda with world leaders and underscore the unwavering U.S. commitment to Ukraine, democratic values, economic prosperity, and building stronger relationships with our partners and allies.”

Organizers have already said this year’s meeting is all about “trust.”

The U.S. representatives will join other heavyweight political figures set to be in attendance including China’s second-in-command Li Qiang, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who will both give special addresses.

A host of other leaders and finance ministers are set to fly in this year to be part of the strictly invitation-only gathering – and paying thousands of dollars for the privilege.

Past attendees include leaders of the UK, US, France, Germany and China, as well as environmental activist Greta Thunberg, and celebrities Elton John and Cate Blanchett.

This year’s guest list includes government representatives from Spain, Belgium, Colombia, Iraq, Lebanon, Ireland, Kenya, Nigeria, Thailand, Singapore and beyond.

CNBC reports among the big names from the business world expected are Sam Altman, reinstalled CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, who is scheduled to discuss safety and trust in technology alongside panelists including U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Top financial figures nominated for Davos include International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank President Ajay S. Banga, and World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Sky-High Hypocrites: Davos Elites Hit Turbulence over Love of Private Jets https://t.co/hKch0wzblP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 15, 2023

The heads from international bodies and civil society groups will see the U.N.’s António Guterres, NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization, and Tirana Hassan of Human Rights Watch, all flying into the luxury ski resort for a week of chats, canapes, backslaps and cocktails.

The WEF annual meeting will run from 15–19 January, 2024. Upwards of 2,500 people are expected to attend.

WEF membership is reportedly $100,000. Tickets cost around $40,000, although attendance is by invitation only.

Figures vary, but City A.M. reports overall costs can exceed $350,000 for the week; rental homes can cost around $35,000, plus high food, drink and event prices (a hot dog reportedly costs $43).