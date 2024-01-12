Hunter Biden said Friday he will sit a closed-door deposition if Congress reissues a subpoena, arguing the prior subpoenas “are legally invalid” because the impeachment inquiry “did not yet exist when the subpoenas were issued,” Hunter’s lawyer wrote in a letter to congressional leaders obtained by Breitbart News.

The letter comes just hours after the House of Representatives set a vote next week to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for repeatedly defying subpoenas. Hunter failed to appear for a subpoenaed closed-door deposition in December, offering instead to only testify in public before the committee.

In response, the House Oversight Committee voted on Wednesday to advance a contempt of Congress resolution against Hunter to the House floor.

1. Hold him in contempt for the first subpoena. 2. Issue the second subpoena. https://t.co/xIhRjHi5hr — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) January 12, 2024

It appears Hunter fears the House will approve holding him in contempt. Abbe Lowell, Hunter’s lawyer, told House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) that Hunter will sit for a closed-door deposition if another subpoena is issued:

Consequently, the November 8 and 9, 2023, deposition subpoenas to Mr. Biden and the contempt resolutions approved by your committees on January 10, 2024, based on those subpoenas were and are legally invalid. You have not explained why you are not interested in transparency and having the American people witness the full and complete testimony of Mr. Biden at a public hearing. If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition. We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden’s behalf.

FILE_9506 by Breitbart News on Scribd

Hunter is a material witness in the House impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden. House investigators opened the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.