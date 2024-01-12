Poll: 71% of Republicans Believe Donald Trump Will Win Iowa Caucus

Most Republicans believe former President Donald Trump will win the Iowa caucus, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Which candidate do you think will win the Republican Iowa caucus?”

Among Republicans, specifically, 71 percent said Trump will win the January 15 contest. Just five percent believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will win, and four percent believe former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will emerge as the victor in the Hawkeye State.

A plurality of independents and Democrats, 42 percent and 41 percent, respectively, also believe Trump will win the Iowa caucus. None of Trump’s competitors reach the double digits among those groups.

Even among all those surveyed, 50 percent say Trump will win the Republican Iowa caucus, followed by seven percent who believe it will be Haley, seven percent who say DeSantis, two percent who say former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and one percent who say anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Notably, Christie dropped out of the race on Wednesday, ahead of the Iowa caucus.

The survey was taken January 7-9 among 1,593 U.S. adult citizens and comes as the Iowa caucus draws closer. DeSantis, who received an endorsement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), has predicted on several occasions that he would emerge as the victor.

“Well, we’re going to win the caucus,” DeSantis told NBC’s Kristen Welker during an appearance on Meet the Press in early December. “We’re doing everything that we need to do it. We’ll continue to build support.”

“We’re going to win Iowa. I think it’s going to help propel us to the nomination,” he predicted.

Yet, Trump continues to lead by double digits in the state.

“His rallies are jam-packed, and there’s enthusiasm all over the state. You know, the caucuses are just over a week away, so they are not far away at all,” Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R), who endorsed Trump, said during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“I am predicting a historic win in the caucuses by President Trump,” she predicted. “The biggest win we’ve ever had for a Republican in the Iowa caucuses was way back in 1988, 12 points.”

“That’s a big win. I think anything over ten points is really considered a blowout. And right now, President Trump is pulling at maybe 30 points ahead. That’s just incredible. It’s unprecedented. It’s historic,” she added.