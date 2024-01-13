The house sergeant at arms, William McFarland, should arrest Hunter Biden if he returns to the Capitol Building for another publicity stunt, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exclusively told Breitbart News.

Congressional leaders on Wednesday could have sent the house sergeant at arms to arrest or detain Hunter for defying a congressional subpoena while he was on Capitol grounds.

Hunter appeared at the House Oversight Committee’s hearing that weighed approving a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying the subpoena.

WATCH: Hunter Biden Walks Out of House Oversight Hearing Before MTG Has Chance to Ask Him Questions

U.S. House of Representatives

Not only was Hunter allowed in the hearing, Greene said, but the house sergeant at arms “escorted” him into it.

“I hate to let you know the sergeant at arms actually escorted him in along with his secret service detail,” she said.

When asked if Hunter should be arrested if he tries another public relations stunt, Greene replied, “I certainly think so.”

“But I also think we shouldn’t be funding the war in Ukraine, and I think we should be shutting down the border,” Greene said in reference to ongoing policy debates. “And I don’t think we should pass the CR [continuing resolution].”

“I have a lot of opinions that are not always popular here in Washington,” she said. “They’re popular everywhere else.”

In December, Hunter defied the subpoena to sit for a closed-door deposition. Hunter is a material witness in the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House investigators launched the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

