Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, telling Americans that “it’s time to get behind Donald Trump.”

Lee appeared on The Ingraham Angle Friday to make his endorsement public.

“The American people have a choice to make. In this circumstance, they have a rare historically unusual chance to choose between two presidents,” he said. “They have a chance to choose between order and lawlessness. They have an opportunity to choose between putting America first or America last.”

“I choose first and always to put America first.”

“Look, whether you like Donald Trump or not, whether you agree with everything he says or not, he is our one opportunity to choose order over chaos and putting America first over America last,” Lee added. “It’s time to get behind him”:

Sen. Mike Lee endorses Trump for President: "My favorite kinds of political promises are promises kept. Donald Trump has kept promises that he's made as he has campaigned in the past… I wholeheartedly endorse Donald J. Trump in his bid for the presidency in 2024." pic.twitter.com/4y40LW0suf — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) January 13, 2024

Lee touted Trump’s promises made during his first administration and hinted at more to come.

“Look, in presidential campaigns there are always a lot of promises made,” Lee continued during his Fox News appearance. “My favorite kinds of political promises are promises kept. Donald Trump has kept promises that he’s made as he has campaigned in the past. We know what kind of president he will be.”

“So whether you agree with him on every point or not, if you are not content with the status quo, the status quo of lawlessness, of putting America last,” he continued, “it’s time to get behind Donald Trump, and I wholeheartedly endorse Donald J. Trump in his bid for the presidency in 2024.”

Lee, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, has been one of President Joe Biden’s fiercest critics and made clear his view that America could not take four more years of a Biden administration.

“Whether you like Trump or not, Americans face a binary choice,” Lee said, referring to Trump’s seemingly inevitable primary victory. “Biden refuses to enforce our border, prosecutes his opponents, and embraces policies that make life unaffordable for hardworking Americans.”

“I’ll take the mean tweets”:

I just endorsed Donald Trump. Whether you like Trump or not, Americans face a binary choice. Biden refuses to enforce our border, prosecutes his opponents, & embraces policies that make life unaffordable for hardworking Americans. I’ll take the mean tweets. I choose Trump. https://t.co/hirfTzUqpH — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 13, 2024

Lee is the latest of a flurry of endorsements before the Iowa Caucus on Monday as Trump continues to overwhelm his opponents in the polling. Lee joins colleagues Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and John Barrasso (R-WY), as well as House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), which consolidated Trump’s support inside House Republican Conference leadership.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.