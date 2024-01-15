Alfredo Ortiz and Erik Lee: Iowa Small Business Owners Have the First Chance to Vote Against Bidenomics in 2024

Bidenomics has crushed Iowa’s small businesses, but today’s Iowa caucuses give Iowans the first opportunity vote against Bidenomics in the 2024 election year, according to a Fox News op-ed by Iowa small business owner Erik Lee and Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz.

Lee and Ortiz write:

The Iowa Caucus marks Americans’ first opportunity to begin replacing President Joe Biden’s failed economy. Sadly, voter pushback won’t come soon enough for many small business casualties such as the Jerald Sulky Company, a Waterloo, Iowa-based manufacturer of performance horse-drawn vehicles owned by Erik Lee that is closing after 125 years in business.

Over the past three years, small businesses have faced numerous hurdles, including COVID-19 shutdowns, historic inflation, high borrowing costs, tax increases and over-regulation. Arguably, the biggest challenge facing small businesses is the beleaguered American consumer.

The pressure on household budgets, including at higher income levels not historically impacted by inflation, has caused underlying changes in spending patterns that are not yet reflected in overall economic figures.