United States Central Command said Sunday that Houthis fired an anti-cruise missile towards the USS Laboon, a guided missile destroyer at approximately 4:45 p.m. local time while it was operating in the Southern Red Sea.

U.S. fighter aircraft shot down the missile in the vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah, Yemen, Centcom said.

There were no injuries or damage reported.

On Jan. 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea. The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by… pic.twitter.com/jftZHQhA2e — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 15, 2024

The latest attack comes after President Joe Biden ordered strikes against the Houthis on January 11 to “degrade” the Houthi’s capability to continue attacking U.S. military and global commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The U.S., in conjunction with the U.K. fired more than 150 munitions at 16 different locations that included radar systems, air defense systems, and storage and launch sites for one way attack drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

Biden said after those strikes that they were a “clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes.”

He also warned, “I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said the strikes sent a “clear message” to the Houthis that they would “bear further costs” if they did not stop attacking ships in the Red Sea:

This action is intended to disrupt and degrade the Houthis’ capabilities to endanger mariners and threaten global trade in one of the world’s most critical waterways. Today’s coalition action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will bear further costs if they do not end their illegal attacks.

The Houthis vowed retaliation after the strikes.

The Houthis, who are funded and supported by Iran, have launched more than 25 attacks at ships crossing the Red Sea.

They have claimed the attacks are in retaliation for Israel’s offensive against Hamas, after the terrorist group conducted a terror attack in southern Israel that killed more than 1,200.

