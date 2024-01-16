Never Trumper Claims Donald Trump Wants His Own Mercenary Force

A Never Trumper who served in the Trump Department of Homeland Security is claiming that former President Donald Trump would assemble his own mercenary force if re-elected, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that the former DHS official, Miles Taylor, claimed on a British news segment that Trump wanted his own mercenary force, but security officials managed to “shut down these conversations.”

Taylor said, “When I was in the administration, Donald Trump wanted to create his own mercenary force in the United States military.”

“He saw what Vladimir Putin had with the Wagner group in Russia and he wanted to create his own version of this. This is a real story,” Taylor said, claiming that he managed to shut down the conversations by saying it was not a viable approach.

Taylor claimed that Trump asked the National Security Council to look into the idea.

Taylor published a book about his time in the Trump administration and had anonymously published an anti-Trump screed in the New York Times in 2018.

Claims that Trump would exact revenge on his political enemies are ramping up, particularly as he appears poised to become the Republican presidential nominee.

Trump won the Republican Iowa caucus on Monday night by a landslide, finishing with 51 percent of the vote — more than a majority, besting rivals Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who garnered 21 percent, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who got 19 percent. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy garnered eight percent and subsequently dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump.

Several days ago, NBC News reported that there are “fears” within the national security establishment that Trump would “convert the nonpartisan U.S. military into the muscular arm of his political agenda as he makes comments about dictatorship and devalues the checks and balances that underpin the nation’s two-century-old democracy.”