Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis compensated her alleged paramour an hourly rate higher than what she paid the state’s foremost expert on the type of case she has brought against former President Donald Trump.

The latest Willis controversy concerns payments to Nathan Wade, whom she appointed as special prosecutor in her case against Trump. Mike Roman, a political operative who is one of 18 co-defendants with Trump in Georgia, filed a motion on January 8 alleging Willis had an “improper” relationship with a colleague.

As first reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF):

John Floyd, who wrote a book on federal and state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statutes and is considered Georgia’s top expert, entered into a contract with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office on March 10, 2021 at an hourly rate of $150 per hour, according to a contract obtained by the DCNF. Nathan Wade, who[m] Willis appointed special prosecutor, was retained at a rate of $250 per hour, according to the contract contained in court documents — though Willis claimed Sunday all her special counsels were paid the same rate.

The DCNF’s reporting and allegations in Roman’s filing suggest that after Wade received his lucrative contract from Willis, Wade took her on exotic vacations.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Roman’s filing:

…alleges that Willis and Wade have been involved in a romantic relationship that began before Wade was appointed special prosecutor. It says they traveled together to Napa Valley and Florida, and they cruised the Caribbean using tickets Wade purchased from Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines — although the filing did not include documentation of those purchases.

Willis and Wade have not denied the affair. The day after Wade signed his lucrative contract with Willis, he filed for divorce from his wife.

While Floyd’s expertise with RICO cases is extensive, Wade’s prior experience does not show any expertise relevant to the case against Trump and much less justifies his higher fee. His prior experience includes working in private practice as a trial attorney on contract disputes and family law and as a municipal judge dealing with traffic tickets.

Roman’s filing says that Wade has never prosecuted a felony RICO case, and he was “unable to find any history of Wade ever having prosecuted a single felony trial.”

His filing seeks to have the charges against him dismissed and for Willis, Wade, and the entire district attorney’s office to be disqualified from further prosecution of the case.

Other allegations cast suspicion upon Willis’s payments to Wade. His firm allegedly billed her office $6,000 for 24 hours of work in a single day in November 2021.

In response to reporting of her alleged affair with Wade, Willis claimed on Sunday that the allegations of her corrupt relationship with her top prosecutor investigating Trump are based on racism.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.