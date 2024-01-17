WATCH: Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich Calls out KJP over Border Lies

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has made a habit of lying about the southern U.S. border — and a reporter in the briefing room finally called her out on it.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich took Jean-Pierre to task for lying about Republicans voting to cut funding for the Border Patrol — a lie that earned “three Pinocchios” from the Washington Post, and that is transparently false to anyone who understands that border security is the issue lately for Republican politicians in the Trump era.

Heinrich also confronted Jean-Pierre for lying about Texas law enforcement agents supposedly obstructing Border Patrol agents and preventing them from rescuing three migrants from drowning. (In reality, the migrants had already drowned an hour before.)

C-SPAN

As Breitbart News reported Tuesday:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivered an unusually dense slew of lies on Tuesday during an audio-only press briefing, lying about everything from the U.S. (Texas) border to the number of police officers killed on January 6, 2021 (zero). Jean-Pierre claimed, falsely, that the Texas Military Department interfered with U.S. Border Patrol agents as they attempted to rescue a migrant family from drowning. The story had already been disavowed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the governor of Texas. … White House press secretaries are known to stretch the truth, but Jean-Pierre’s latest performance was unusually disingenuous.

Jean-Pierre tried to claim that she had not lied about either the Republican voting record or about the migrants who drowned. After all, she said, there were still likely migrants — albeit other ones — in the river when the Border Patrol agents had arrrived.

The White House is trying to cast itself as defenders of the Border Patrol after lying about Border Patrol agents “whipping” Haitian migrants, insinuating that they were violent racist. The White House has never apologized for smearing the agents.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.