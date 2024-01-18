Former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan says Democrats’ support for open borders is driven by their “political future” — viewing illegal aliens as potential voters.

During a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing this week, Homan was asked by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) what the motivations are behind President Joe Biden’s driving up the nation’s foreign-born population to nearly 50 million, partially by releasing millions of illegal aliens into the United States interior.

Homan, who is also a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, suggested that Democrats’ political willpower drives their open borders agenda.

“President Biden voted for border barriers. He voted for the Secure Fence Act. Why’d he stop building them then? This is political. There’s no other reason,” Homan said, adding:

I’ll ask anybody, what is the downside of less illegal immigration? What is the downside in having a secure border? What’s the downside in less women being sexually assaulted? What’s the downside in less children drowning in rivers? What’s the downside in less fentanyl coming to this country and killing thousands of Americans? What’s the downside in less trafficking, sex trafficking women and children? What’s the downside in millions of dollars not being made by the cartels? [Emphasis added] [Democrats] obviously see some sort of political future, some political thing that’s going to benefit them in the future. People say, ‘Well maybe they’re Democrat voters.’ I know one thing, President Biden also overturned the Trump census rule which means millions of these people will be counted in sanctuary cities in the census. What does that mean? It means more seats in the House … so I don’t know [emphasis added].

Indeed, as Homan noted, former President Donald Trump had sought to exclude illegal aliens from the Census Bureau’s count solely for congressional apportionment to ensure that left-wing, major cities were not given more House districts simply because of their sanctuary policies that attract illegal immigration.

At the start of 2021, Biden announced that he was overturning that rule and would subsequently include illegal aliens in the count that allots congressional districts to the states.

Democrats are “for noncitizens being able to vote. … That’s just where the left is. … I get it all the time: ‘Why would they allow this situation to happen?'” Jordan said:

The way I look at it, we’re on pace to hit 12 million migrants coming into the country under the Biden administration. That’s the magnitude of this phenomenon. That’s equivalent to the entire population of our state, the state of Ohio — the seventh largest state … that’s an unbelievable number. … I think it’s being done intentionally, and I think the American people would like to know, and I think, more importantly, they’d like it to stop [emphasis added].

According to the latest estimates by Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has welcomed nearly five million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities in just three years.

“Hundreds of criminal illegal aliens are being released into our communities, and cities and states are spending billions of dollars — not on their own citizens — but on illegal aliens arriving every day,” Homan wrote in his written testimony.

