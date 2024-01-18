Report: Georgia Judge Schedules Hearing on Fani Willis’s Alleged Improper Relationship with Top Prosecutor

A hearing has been scheduled for February 15 by the Georgia judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump to look into accusations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her lead prosecutor Nathan Wade “engaged in an improper” romantic relationship and that she mishandled public money, according to a report.

The Washington Post reported Thursday afternoon that Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ordered Willis to “respond to the accusations in writing by February 2.”

Willis has not addressed whether she was involved romantically with Wade, and has suggested she is being targeted due to racism.

McAfee’s order would force her to address the accusations in televised court proceedings, which could “be embarrassing for the district attorney and at worst derail the investigation completely,” the report said.

This story is developing.

