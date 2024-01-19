Poll: Most MAGA Voters Say Trump Should Seek Revenge in Second Term

Most MAGA voters believe former President Donald Trump should seek revenge in a second term, according to the latest CBS News/YouGov survey.

The survey, which found Trump with his “highest” lead in the GOP primary yet, besting his opponents by 55 points, or 69 percent support, also asked MAGA voters and non-MAGA voters if they believe Trump should seek revenge in a second term by criminally charging his political opponents, should he make it to the White House.

Most MAGA voters, 55 percent, believe Trump should get revenge by criminally charging his political opponents, and three in ten non-MAGA voters agree.

However, 45 percent of MAGA voters said Trump should not seek retribution in that way, and most non-MAGA voters, 70 percent, agree.

The survey was taken January 10-12, 2024, among 786 likely Republican primary voters. That portion of the survey has a +/- 4.7 percent margin of error.

Trump briefly addressed this issue of possible retribution during the Fox News town hall that took place in Iowa on Wednesday, which essentially served as counter-programming to the CNN debate between Trump’s rivals, Nikki Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“First of all, a lot of people would say that that’s not so bad. Look what they did Russia Russia Russia hoax. The FBI. Twitter hoax. The 51 intelligence agents hoax. All of these different hoaxes that they did. I mean, you know, a lot of people would say, that’s probably quite normal,” Trump said.

“I’m not going to have time for retribution. We’re going to make this country so successful again, I’m not gonna have time for retribution,” Trump said to applause. “And remember this: Our ultimate retribution is success.”

WATCH:

Notably, Trump’s town hall event received nearly double the viewership of CNN’s Republican primary debate: