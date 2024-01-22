Donald Trump Opens Double-Digit National Lead over Biden with Third Party Candidates Included

Former President Donald Trump has a double-digit national lead over President Joe Biden when third party candidates are included, the latest Harvard/Harris survey found.

The latest survey examined the race between Biden and Trump — the latter of whom is the runaway frontrunner in the Republican primary contest.

In a regular head-to-head matchup, Trump edges out Biden by seven points — 48 percent to Biden’s 41 percent. Another 10 percent remain undecided. Further, Trump boasts an 11-point lead among independents.

Trump’s lead over Biden expands by one point when independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is in the mix. In that scenario, Trump has 41 percent support, followed by Biden with 33 percent support, Kennedy with 18 percent support, and 8 remaining undecided. Once again, Trump gains more independent support than Biden — 38 percent to Biden’s 26 percent and Kennedy’s 23 percent.

But when the field is fully expanded to include not only Kennedy, but fellow independent candidate Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Trump’s lead over Biden expands to double digits, as he leads with 42 percent support to Biden’s 31 percent. Kennedy follows with 15 percent, while West and Stein garner two percent support each.

Trump, again, edges out his competitors among independent voters, gaining a plurality, or 41 percent support, from that specific group.

The survey was taken January 17-18, among 2,346 registered voters:

This lead is significant and could have even more profound impacts in key swing states if the figures hold true. Recent surveys examining battleground states have already pointed to this trend, showing Trump leading Biden in states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada. Even left-wing polls are showcasing this trend: