Left-wing activists have officially begun their effort to establish the “right” to kill the unborn in Colorado — a state that already has no limits on abortion.

Besides enshrining the “right” to abortion in the state constitution, the measure would undo a 1984 voter-passed amendment that prohibits the use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions. That amendment essentially outlawed health insurance coverage for abortions for public employees and those using Medicaid.

The coalition behind the abortion amendment is called Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom, and it is comprised of left-wing organizations — including Cobalt, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado. The group announced the beginning of its signature-collection efforts on the fifty-first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s now-defunct 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had invented a constitutional “right” to abortion.

“We’ve always been a national leader on this issue. We’ve always been a place where people who needed abortion care were able to come,” Laura Chapin, a spokesperson for the coalition, told NBC News:

This ballot measure is very much of, about and for Coloradans, but I also think Colorado is a place where people look to as a hopeful symbol right now. We’re a place where people look at us and say, “Colorado is a place where they look out for people and they protect people.” So I think for us this ballot measure is both practical and symbolic.

The coalition must collect a little more than 124,000 valid signatures from two percent of the total registered voters in each of the state’s 35 Senate districts by April 26 to make it on the November ballot. If the measure makes it on the ballot, it would need the support of 55 percent of voters to pass.

Activists in several other states are working to put abortion amendments on the ballot in 2024 after a string of state-level pro-abortion victories following the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

