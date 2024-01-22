Former President Donald Trump’s lead over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has only grown in the aftermath of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race, an InsiderAdvantage survey taken Sunday found.

The survey was taken Sunday, among 850 likely voters in the New Hampshire GOP primary, after DeSantis dropped out of the race.

According to the results, Trump leads Haley with 62 percent support. That puts him 27 points higher than Haley, who garnered 35 percent support in the Granite State. Another three percent remain undecided, but even if they all went for her, that is far too short to assist Haley in catching up to Trump. The former president’s lead is also well outside of the survey’s +/- 4.32 percent margin of error.

Insider Advantage’s Matt Towery observed that a “major consolidation took place when Ron DeSantis’s name no longer was part of the survey.”

“That said, Donald Trump accelerated his lead from the fifty-percentile range in the majority of earlier polls, to the sixty-percentile range in this survey,” he said, noting that New Hampshire is difficult to poll given the moderates and independents participating in the primary.

“However, with DeSantis’s announcement even the ‘Undeclared Voter’ demographic no longer appeared to change the results,” he added:

Final New Hampshire GOP Primary Poll • Trump — 62% (+27)

• Haley — 35%

The survey followed DeSantis formally dropping out of the race on Sunday in a message posted to social media. In it, he acknowledged that it is “clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance.”

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis said before stating that he is backing Trump over Haley.

“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” he continued.

WATCH — Ron DeSantis Drops Out of GOP Primary, Endorses Trump

Haley, however, is charging on in New Hampshire, telling voters, “May the best woman win.”