The partisan January 6 Committee deleted more than 100 encrypted files just days before Republicans resumed control of the House, Chair of the House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) revealed Monday.

The missing files are significant because they might contain information reportedly used to prosecute former President Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia. Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, colluded with the committee to obtain information to prosecute Trump, Politico reported on January 10.

The partisan committee told lawmakers it lost or does not have much of the information they discovered during their January 6 hearings. Yet, if the Politico report is true, the committee gave Willis the information to prosecute Trump before deleting it.

Loudermilk’s forensics team identified 117 files that went missing on January 1, 2023. The forensics analysis suggests the committee either deleted or encrypted the files. Loudermilk demanded the passwords for the encrypted files, which could contain interviews and depositions that run contrary to the partisan committee’s narrative.

“It’s obvious that [the J6 committee] went to great lengths to prevent Americans from seeing certain documents produced in their investigation,” Loudermilk told Fox News. “It also appears that Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney intended to obstruct our Subcommittee by failing to preserve critical information and videos as required by House rules.”